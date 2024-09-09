Tecno AI Vision Launches: New AI Features and Updated Ella Assistant

Tecno introduced its new AI features called Tecno AI Vision at a tech event in Berlin. These features will be available across its smart devices. Key highlights include real-time call translation in over 20 languages, an upgraded virtual assistant named Ella, email drafting, AI Search for quick web lookups, and meeting recording with summaries. Details on cost and supported devices remain unclear.

Tecno AI Vision, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features, was unveiled last week at the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin 2024. The consumer technology brand announced that these features would be integrated throughout its “smart device ecosystem.” Among the highlighted features are AI Search, AI Erase, and real-time call translation in over 20 languages. Furthermore, Tecno is enhancing its native virtual assistant, Ella, by incorporating the capabilities of Google Gemini, enabling the assistant to engage in conversational interactions while performing tasks.

Introduction of Tecno AI Vision

According to a press release, the Tecno AI Vision includes a comprehensive range of AI functionalities. Although the name implies a focus on computer vision, it encompasses the entire suite of AI offerings from the company. Notably, Tecno did not specify whether these features will incur charges or be available for free, nor was there any information about the list of supported devices.

The AI features were showcased in a video presentation that prominently featured Ella, the native virtual assistant, which will soon leverage Gemini for enhanced conversational abilities.

Key Features of Tecno AI Vision

Among the noteworthy features is the real-time call transcription and translation service. Tecno claims that users will receive call transcriptions during their conversations, with support for over 20 languages, including six primary languages and 14 minority languages. However, the specific languages offered have not yet been disclosed.

Additionally, the email drafting feature in Tecno AI Vision will allow users to generate emails based on text prompts, as well as refine pre-written emails according to specific criteria. This feature is designed to function in multiple languages, making it versatile for drafting content.

Another innovative tool is AI Search, a visual lookup function akin to Circle-to-Search, which enables users to highlight sections of their screen and perform rapid web searches. Tecno also noted that the AI Vision suite includes capabilities for recording meetings and providing summaries afterward.

Furthermore, an advanced feature allows users to execute tasks involving third-party applications. For example, a user can command the Ella assistant to book a cab for a specific destination, and the assistant will handle all the necessary steps to complete the booking. To add to its capabilities, the suite offers image-generation tools as well.

Future Considerations

It is important to note that Tecno has not clarified whether the AI features are powered by a proprietary AI model or utilize third-party models. Additionally, ambiguous details remain regarding whether these features will be implemented on-device or via server-based solutions.