Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Launched in India: Price & Specs Revealed

Realme launched the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G in India, a gaming smartphone featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and a 6.67-inch OLED display. It supports 90fps gaming and has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging. Priced from Rs. 16,999, it offers three configurations and is available in vibrant colors. A special discount brings the starting price to Rs. 14,999.

Realme has officially launched the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G in India, marking its latest entry into the gaming smartphone market. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset and is available in three distinct RAM and storage configurations. It features a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 OLED display equipped with a dedicated GT mode, enabling a smooth gaming experience at up to 90fps on several major titles. Furthermore, it is embedded with a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Price in India

The pricing for the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G starts at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The configurations with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively. Available color options include Turbo Yellow, Turbo Green, and Turbo Purple. The device will have its first sale on September 16 at 12:00 pm IST through Amazon and the Realme India website.

In an attractive offer, Realme is providing a special coupon discount of Rs. 2,000 for purchasers of the Narzo 70 Turbo 5G, effectively lowering the starting price to Rs. 14,999.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G operates on Android 14 under the Realme UI 5.0. It showcases a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 OLED screen, offering an impressive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and a peak brightness that reaches 2,000 nits. Dubbed an ‘OLED Esports display’ by Realme, it also features a Rainwater Smart Touch function.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G

Photo Credit: Realme

The device operates with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G processor coupled with a Mali-G615 GPU, offering configurations of up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. Notably, the RAM can be virtually expanded up to 26GB. Designed with gamers in mind, it includes a stainless steel vapor cooling area measuring 6,050 mm² for optimal heat dissipation. With the GT mode activated, users can enjoy a frame rate of 90fps across various games.

In terms of photography, the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G features a 50-megapixel AI-supported primary rear camera alongside a 2-megapixel portrait camera. On the front, a 16-megapixel selfie camera is available.

Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and dual stereo speakers. Various sensors integrated into the device include an acceleration sensor, flicker sensor, gyroscope, light sensor, magnetic induction sensor, and proximity sensor. Additionally, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

With a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W charging, the device boasts an impressive fast charging capability that can recharge the battery from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. Measuring 161.7 x 74.7 x 7.6 mm and weighing 185 grams, the smartphone also holds an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.