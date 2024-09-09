Galaxy S25 Ultra Dimensions Revealed: Slimmer and Taller than S24 Ultra

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to launch early next year, featuring a larger 6.86-inch display and a thinner, taller design. Expected dimensions are 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm, making it potentially the thinnest “Ultra” model yet. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, include a 200MP main camera, and have a 5,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to debut early next year as the flagship offering from the South Korean technology giant. Reports indicate that the new device will feature a range of design enhancements, including a larger display. A tipster on social media has suggested that the upcoming smartphone will present a slimmer profile compared to its predecessor, although it may have a taller build. Additionally, another recent report has confirmed that all models within the Galaxy S25 series will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Dimensions Leak

The details regarding the dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra have been shared by tipster Ice Universe. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), the expected dimensions of the device are 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm, suggesting minor adjustments to its form factor.

Let me join in the fun.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra size announced：

162.8mm x 77.6mm x 8.2mm — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 7, 2024

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra measures 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6mm, which implies that the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra could be approximately 0.4mm thinner and 0.4mm taller than its predecessor. Conversely, this also suggests that the new model could be nearly 1.4mm narrower than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. If this information holds true, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may become the slimmest iteration within the “Ultra” series to date.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might feature a larger 6.86-inch display, aided by thinner bezels. It is set to harness the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, which is expected to be unveiled next month. Anticipations suggest the handset will come with 16GB of RAM and utilize UFS 4.1 storage technology.

In terms of camera capabilities, the expected Galaxy S25 Ultra is speculated to incorporate an advanced quad rear camera system, highlighted by a 200-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 50-megapixel lens capable of 5x optical zoom. Reports also indicate that the ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors may be upgraded to 50 megapixels. Furthermore, the device may be powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.