Samsung Patent Reveals New Optical Image Stabilization Sensor Shift Tech

Samsung is reportedly advancing its efforts in camera technology with a new optical image stabilization (OIS) method. This innovation was uncovered in a recent patent application describing an actuator designed to facilitate movement of the sensor base plate. The technology is expected to incorporate sensor shift capabilities for image stabilization, akin to the systems currently utilized in the latest Apple iPhone models. Notably, Samsung has not yet integrated any sensor-shift OIS technology into its smartphones.

Patent Application Overview

The patent was submitted by Samsung Electro-Mechanics to the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) under the title, translated from Korean, “Actuator for optical image stabilization and camera module including the same.”

Photo Credit: Korean Intellectual Property Office

Technical Description

The patent outlines an actuator responsible for “shaking correction.” This mechanism incorporates a movable component connected to the sensor base plate, potentially referring to the Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor. According to the claims, this actuator facilitates movement of the base plate within a supporting frame, enabling the camera system to achieve stabilization even during motion.

The application also mentions multiple bridges affixed along the outer edge of the movable component, contributing to the overall stability of the mechanism.

The Importance of OIS Technology

Traditionally, OIS is intended to minimize image blur caused by camera shake in smartphones. This is achieved through a compact gyroscope that utilizes a motor to adjust the lens in the opposite direction of any detected movement, thereby stabilizing the image feed. In contrast, sensor-shift technology—implemented in the iPhone 12 and subsequent models—shifts the image sensor rather than the lens for stabilization purposes.

Adopting sensor-shift OIS technology enables enhanced stabilization capabilities within a more compact framework. It also mitigates lens distortion and aberration since the lens remains stationary. Furthermore, this advancement is particularly beneficial in low-light scenarios, as lens movement can obstruct light entry to the CMOS sensor, resulting in sharper video performance under such conditions.