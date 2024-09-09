Live Updates: Apple Event 2024 – iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, New AirPods

In Short:

Apple is set to reveal the iPhone 16 series at its “It’s Glowtime” event on Monday. Along with the new iPhones, the company is also expected to introduce the Apple Watch Series 10 and some budget-friendly AirPods. For the latest updates, you can follow our live blog during the event.





Apple’s Upcoming Launch Event

Apple is poised to unveil the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series of smartphones during its upcoming ‘It’s Glowtime’ launch event scheduled for Monday. This event is expected to set the stage for significant updates within the company’s product lineup.

Additional Product Launches

In addition to the iPhone 16 series, Apple is also likely to introduce the Apple Watch Series 10. Furthermore, the company may reveal more affordable models of AirPods, catering to a broader audience.

Stay Updated

For those interested in keeping abreast of the latest developments from the launch event, we encourage you to follow our live blog, which will provide regular updates and insights.





