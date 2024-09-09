iPhone 16 and 16 Plus Debut: Action Button, Camera Control Details Revealed

Apple launched the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, featuring the new A18 chip and running on iOS 18. Both models come with a dual rear camera, an Action button, and a Camera Control button. Prices start at $799 for the iPhone 16 and $899 for the Plus. They have 5G connectivity and storage options up to 512GB.

Apple has unveiled the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus during its recent hardware launch event held on Monday. These models are equipped with the new A18 chip and operate on iOS 18, incorporating features associated with Apple Intelligence, the company’s approach to artificial intelligence (AI). Similar to their predecessors, both smartphones feature a dual rear camera system. Additionally, they are integrated with an Action button, which was first introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro models, alongside a new Camera Control button.

Pricing and Availability of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

The starting price for the iPhone 16 is set at $799 (approximately Rs. 67,100), while the iPhone 16 Plus begins at $899 (around Rs. 75,500) for the base 128GB variant. Both models offer storage options up to 512GB.

Specifications and Features of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

The iPhone 16 is a dual SIM device (eSIM in the US and Nano+eSIM worldwide) and operates on iOS 18. It is powered by a sophisticated 3nm octa-core A18 chipset, featuring a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine. Similar to the iPhone 16 Pro model, these devices support the Apple Intelligence features that were demonstrated at WWDC 2024 and will also be available in the iPhone 15 Pro models.

The iPhone 16 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits, enhanced Ceramic Shield protection, and includes the Dynamic Island feature. The device holds an IP68 rating, confirming its dust and water resistance. The iPhone 16 Plus maintains the same specifications as the standard model, featuring a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Both devices benefit from the Action button and the new Camera control button located on the right side, facilitating functions such as zooming, taking photos, recording videos, and more with simple taps or slides.

Similar to the iPhone 15 series, the newly launched devices are equipped with a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera featuring 2x in-sensor zoom and an f/1.6 aperture. They also incorporate a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, complete with an f/1.6 aperture and autofocus capabilities, supporting macro photography. For selfies and video calls, a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera is available on the front. This new camera configuration also allows for Spatial video and photo capturing.

Connectivity options for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Both devices can be configured with up to 512GB of internal storage. Although Apple refrains from disclosing the exact amounts of RAM and battery capacities for its smartphones, such details are anticipated to emerge following the device tear-down analyses.