iPhone 16 Launch: New AI Features in iOS 18.1 Update Coming Soon

Apple Intelligence, the highly anticipated integration of artificial intelligence (AI) features into Apple devices, was a focal point of the company’s “It’s Glowtime” event held on Monday. These AI functionalities were first introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 in June. The features are being rolled out to the iPhone 16 series, which debuted during the September 9 event, as well as to last year’s iPhone 15 Pro models. Key functionalities such as Writing Tools, notification summarisation, and an object removal tool will be accessible in beta with the upcoming iOS 18.1 update next month.

Apple Intelligence Features Announced at iPhone 16 Launch Event

While the features of Apple Intelligence have been known since the WWDC 2024 in June, Apple specified which features will be rolled out with the iOS 18.1 update in beta. These features will also be included in iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

According to Apple, the AI features will be available on the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as on iPads and Macs with M1 and later processors, provided the device and Siri language are set to US English. Below are the features set for release:

Writing Tools: The AI-powered Writing Tools will be supported across various Apple applications, including Mail , Messages , and Notes . These tools will offer several functionalities such as text summarisation , text generation , and text refining . Users can also prompt the AI to expand messages or emails and modify them into different styles.

The initial set of features will launch supporting US English, with localized English options expected in December, and additional languages such as Chinese, Spanish, French, and Japanese planned for next year.

AI Features That Will Be Available With Future Updates

While the above features are set to debut by the end of this month, additional Apple Intelligence functionalities will be available in forthcoming iOS updates. These include ChatGPT integration, an upgraded Siri, and Genmoji.