Apple Cuts Prices of iPhone 15 and 14 in India Post iPhone 16 Launch

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series and, as usual, slashed prices on last year’s models in India by Rs. 10,000. The iPhone 15 now starts at Rs. 69,900, while the iPhone 14 begins at Rs. 59,900. Older models like the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 13 have been discontinued. Shoppers should check online for further discounts.

Apple has a history of reducing prices on older iPhone models following the release of new products. Following the launch of the iPhone 16 series on Monday, September 9, during its ‘It’s Glowtime’ event, the tech giant from Cupertino has implemented a price drop of Rs. 10,000 for various previous generation iPhone models in India. Additionally, some older models have been phased out to accommodate the new releases.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Price Adjustments in India

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 14, released in the previous years, are now available at reduced prices on the Apple Store Online. The base model of the iPhone 15, featuring 128GB of storage, is now priced at Rs. 69,900, down from the initial launch price of Rs. 79,900. The 256GB variant is now listed at Rs. 79,900, reduced from Rs. 89,900, while the 512GB model is available for Rs. 99,900, a decrease from Rs. 1,09,900.

In addition, the iPhone 14’s pricing has also been adjusted, now starting at Rs. 59,900 for the base 128GB model, previously priced at Rs. 69,900. The 256GB and 512GB variants are available for Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively. Initially launched in 2022 with a starting price of Rs. 79,900, the iPhone 14 also saw a price reduction last year post the iPhone 15 launch.

Colors for the iPhone 15 include Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 is offered in Blue, Midnight Black, Purple, Red, Starlight White, and Yellow. Consumers are advised to explore e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart for potential additional discounts and offers on these models.

Considerations for Previous Generation Models

Opting for older iPhone models can be a prudent choice for those looking to save without compromising on quality. Apple typically provides software updates for approximately five years for its devices. However, it’s important to note that the new models will include certain features not available on older versions, particularly those associated with Apple Intelligence.

Pricing for the iPhone 16 Series

The starting price for the iPhone 16 in India is Rs. 79,900, while the larger iPhone 16 Plus model is priced starting at Rs. 89,900.

Discontinued Models

Furthermore, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models in India to introduce the latest devices. Models such as the iPhone 13 and Watch Series 9 are also no longer available for purchase.