Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Upgrades Revealed: New Ultrawide Lens!

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, set to replace the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is expected to launch soon with key upgrades. Notably, it may feature a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, while retaining the 200-megapixel main sensor. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and 16GB RAM, it will have a larger 6.86-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to be unveiled as the successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which was released in January 2024. This upcoming smartphone has generated considerable speculation over recent months, with numerous leaks providing insights into its key features including display, processor specifications, and dimensions. Recent reports have also shed light on the expected camera capabilities of the device.

Camera Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Expected)

Renowned tipster ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) has indicated in a post on X that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may be equipped with an enhanced ultrawide camera, potentially boasting a 50-megapixel 0.7um ISOCELL JN3 sensor. In comparison, the current Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Furthermore, the only reported camera upgrade for the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the ultrawide shooter. The smartphone is expected to retain the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 primary rear sensor and will include a 10-megapixel Sony IMX754 sensor providing 3x optical zoom, as well as a 50-megapixel 0.7um Sony IMX854 sensor with 5x optical zoom, which are the same camera specifications found in its predecessor.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Expected)

Powering the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, with support for 16GB of RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The device is also said to feature a robust 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging capability and is anticipated to showcase a larger 6.86-inch display with slimmer bezels.

In comparison, the existing Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with a 6.8-inch display and powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, along with support for 12GB of RAM. The battery size and charging speed will remain consistent between the two models.

Additionally, previous leaks from Ice Universe suggested that the dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be approximately 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm. For reference, the preceding Galaxy S24 Ultra measures 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6mm and weighs 232g.