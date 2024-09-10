Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Expected to Debut at Higher Price Than S23 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to launch soon as the upgrade to the Galaxy S23 FE, introduced in October 2023. Reports suggest it may cost EUR 799 (around Rs. 74,100), which is EUR 100 more than the previous model. The new phone may feature a similar design, an Exynos 2400e chipset, a 6.7-inch display, and a 50MP triple rear camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is anticipated to launch as the successor to the Galaxy S23 FE, which debuted in October 2023. In recent weeks, numerous leaks detailing the expected features of the upcoming handset have emerged online. Notably, the design and color options for the Galaxy S24 Fan Edition have already been revealed. A new report has now surfaced, indicating the anticipated pricing for the Galaxy S24 FE in Europe, showing that it is likely to be priced higher than its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Price (Expected)

According to a report by Win Future, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to have a launch price of EUR 799 (approximately Rs. 74,100) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. This represents an increase of EUR 100 (around Rs. 9,200) compared to the same variant of the current Galaxy S23 FE, which is priced at EUR 699 (about Rs. 64,800). Additionally, the 8GB + 256GB version of the Galaxy S23 FE is listed at EUR 759 (approximately Rs. 70,400).

In India, the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE are currently priced at Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 57,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Features (Expected)

The design of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is anticipated to closely resemble that of its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE. The device is expected to feature an aluminum middle frame along with a glass rear panel, and it is likely to be available in five color options: Blue, Green, Graphite, Silver/White, and Yellow.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may be equipped with an Exynos 2400e chipset and will house a 4,565mAh battery, supporting both 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. The phone is expected to boast a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering up to 1,900 nits of peak brightness, and protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+. In terms of camera specifications, it is likely to include a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup alongside a 10-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.