Huawei Mate XT: First Tri-Fold Phone Launched After iPhone 16 Release

Huawei has officially introduced the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, marking the debut of the world’s first tri-fold smartphone. This announcement came just hours after Apple launched its iPhone 16 series. The Mate XT Ultimate features a substantial 10.2-inch display when fully unfolded, crafted from flexible materials that allow for versatile bending. It houses a robust triple outer camera arrangement that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Additionally, the device is powered by a hefty 5,600mAh battery.

Pricing and Availability

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design is priced starting from CNY 19,999 (approximately Rs. 2,35,900) for the base model featuring 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Variants with 512GB and 1TB of storage are also available, with prices set at CNY 21,999 (around Rs. 2,59,500) and CNY 23,999 (about Rs. 2,83,100), respectively.

This foldable device will be offered in two color options: Dark Black and Rui Red, and can be preordered through Huawei Vmall, with sales commencing in China on September 20.

Specifications and Features

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design operates on HarmonyOS 4.2 and supports dual SIM (Nano+Nano). When folded, its flexible LTPO OLED screen measures 10.2 inches (3,184×2,232 pixels); it converts to a 7.9-inch display (2,048×2,232 pixels) when folded once, and a 6.4-inch screen (1,008×2,232 pixels) upon a second fold.

Huawei has not yet disclosed the specifics regarding the chipset that powers the Mate XT Ultimate, but the device is equipped with 16GB of RAM and offers storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

On the exterior, the smartphone is designed with a 50-megapixel camera featuring optical image stabilization (OIS) and a variable aperture ranging from f/1.2 to f/4.0. It also includes a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera that supports 5.5x optical zoom, OIS, and an aperture of f/3.4. For selfies and video calls, an 8-megapixel camera is positioned within a center-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display.

Regarding connectivity, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design encompasses options such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port. It is also equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and boasts a battery capacity of 5,600mAh, supporting both 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. The device measures 156.7x73x12.8mm (single screen), 156.7x143x7.45mm (dual screen), and 156.7x219x3.6mm (triple screen), weighing in at 298g.