Samsung Galaxy S24 Series in India Gains New AI Features with One UI 6.1.1

Samsung Galaxy S24 users in India are receiving a significant One UI 6.1.1 update that adds new AI features. This update, which requires 3GB of free space, also reaches Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9. Key updates include Listening Mode for translations, AI-powered email drafting, and enhanced tools for notes and PDF translations.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series users in India are set to receive a set of advanced artificial intelligence features through the recent One UI update. Samsung, the South Korean technology leader, announced the rollout of the One UI 6.1.1 update last week, initially available for older Galaxy devices. This update incorporates AI enhancements that were prominently featured during the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The rollout for the Galaxy S24 users in India has commenced, and it will similarly be extended to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9.

One UI 6.1.1 Update Rolling Out in India

As reported by SamMobile, the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 is substantial in size and requires at least 3GB of free storage for installation. Notably, the introduction of the new Galaxy AI features is being implemented in India along with several other regions. Staff members from Gadgets 360 have confirmed that the update is being rolled out for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The same update series has been observed for the Galaxy S24 series. The initial rollout began in Malaysia and is anticipated to reach other regions thereafter, with the Galaxy S24 series being the first to receive these features, followed by additional devices in the upcoming weeks.

One UI 6.1.1 update on Galaxy Z Fold 6

The update introduces several new Galaxy AI features, including the Listening Mode and one-way translation functionality in the Interpreter tool. The Listening Mode enables users to utilize their devices to listen to audio content in a foreign language while receiving a one-way translation. Additionally, the AI-powered Composer tool is set to receive a new Chat Assist feature, allowing for the drafting of emails, social media posts, and more based on user-defined text prompts.

Furthermore, the Suggested Replies feature, previously exclusive to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, is now being made available for other devices. This feature facilitates prompt responses to text messages from connected devices such as the Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Moreover, the update includes Note Assist, an innovative AI tool designed for Notes applications that can generate transcriptions and meeting summaries, effectively working with voice recordings as well. Additional features encompass PDF Overlay Translation, which allows users to translate and overlay text in PDF documents, and Sketch to Image, an image recognition capability that enhances rough sketches, all of which will also be available for the Galaxy S24 series and other devices.

Lastly, new functionalities in Circle to Search, such as step-by-step instructions for resolving mathematical problems and Sound Search, are also set to reach a larger range of devices.