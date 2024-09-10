iPhone 16 Series May Not Deliver ‘Faster USB 3 Speeds’ as Promised by Apple

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series at its “It’s Glowtime” event, showcasing several upgrades. However, claims of “faster USB 3 speeds” may be misleading, as the transfer speeds remain the same as the iPhone 15 models. Users need a special USB-C cable for maximum speeds. The Pro models feature larger, brighter displays and enhanced performance with the new A18 chip.

The iPhone 16 series was officially unveiled during Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event on Monday. The company presented a range of hardware and software enhancements for this latest generation of iPhones. However, the phrasing regarding “faster USB 3 speeds” has raised some eyebrows, as it appears that the expected improvement in transfer speeds may not be realized with the new lineup that includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Potential Misinterpretation Regarding USB Transfer Speeds

The Cupertino-based tech giant indicated during the event that the iPhone 16 Pro models would feature “faster USB 3 speeds.” However, a report from MacRumors suggests that this wording may have been misleading.

An examination of the technical specifications for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models indicates that the USB 2 and USB 3 transfer speeds remain at 480 Mbps and 10 Gbps, respectively. Notably, these speeds are identical to those found in the previous generation, the iPhone 15 Pro and non-Pro models. Consequently, there appears to be no significant enhancement in transfer speeds.

It seems Apple aimed to convey that the iPhone 16 Pro models, equipped with the new A18 Pro chipset, provide faster data transfer capabilities compared to their non-Pro counterparts, which utilize the A18 SoC.

This assertion holds true only in the context of comparing the iPhone 16 Pro with the iPhone 14 Pro, the latter being the last generation to utilize the Lightning cable.

For users expecting to achieve the 10 Gbps transfer speeds offered by the iPhone 16 Pro models, it will be necessary to acquire a compatible USB-C cable separately. It is essential to note that USB 3 represents the third generation of the Universal Serial Bus standard, designed to facilitate faster data transfer than its predecessors.

Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max boast larger displays, featuring a 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen, respectively. These displays support a 120Hz refresh rate (ProMotion) and reach peak brightness levels of up to 2,000 nits.