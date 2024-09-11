iOS 18 Release Candidate Now Lets Users Pause Live Video Recordings

Apple’s iOS 18 Release Candidate update introduces a new feature allowing iPhone users to pause live video recordings, enhancing the video-capturing experience. This feature, available in the camera viewfinder, lets users easily pause while recording. The update also brings other improvements, such as customizable home screens and a revamped Photos app. The official iOS 18 release is set for September 16.

The iOS 18 Release Candidate (RC) update is introducing a significant enhancement to the video-capturing experience on the iPhone. According to Apple, with this upcoming operating system (OS) update, which will be available for the iPhone 16 and earlier models, users will now have the option to pause live video recordings. Although this feature may seem straightforward and has long been available on Android devices, this development marks a notable advancement for Apple’s offerings.

Pause Video Recordings on iPhone

As reported by Apple, the iOS 18 RC update was released shortly after the global launch of the iPhone 16. This update introduces a floating option in the camera viewfinder that allows users to pause during live video recordings. Once recording has commenced, a pause button will appear on the left side of the screen, located alongside the existing ‘stop recording’ and ‘snapshot’ options.

Option to Pause Live Video Recordings on iPhone

Previously, users lacked the ability to pause live video recordings in the iOS ecosystem. They were required to stop and restart recordings, which necessitated subsequent editing to combine clips into a single video. The introduction of the pause feature will likely enhance convenience for users who frequently capture videos on their iPhone.

The Gadgets 360 team has verified the availability of this feature by downloading and installing the iOS 18 RC update.

This latest beta update, bearing the build number 22A3354, does not introduce additional new features; however, it retains enhancements from previous developer and public beta releases. These include new methods for customizing home and lock screens, a redesigned Passwords app, an updated Photos app, and expanded options in the Control Centre. Users will also gain the ability to record calls with transcriptions stored in the Notes app. This array of features contributes to an overall enhancement of user experience expected to imminently arrive on iPhones.

The rollout of the iOS 18 RC update occurs just one week prior to the official public release of the OS update, scheduled for September 16 globally.