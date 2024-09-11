OnePlus 13 Rumored on Geekbench Featuring Unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

The OnePlus 13 is set to launch in China next month, featuring Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. A Geekbench listing shows impressive performance scores, predicting 16GB of RAM. It will run Android 14, have a 6.8-inch 2K screen, a 6,000mAh battery, and support fast charging. The camera system includes a 50-megapixel main camera.

OnePlus has generated considerable buzz surrounding the launch of its upcoming flagship device, the OnePlus 13, which a senior executive has confirmed will debut in China next month. The smartphone is anticipated to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest high-end mobile processor. An alleged listing on the benchmarking platform Geekbench suggests that the device will utilize the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 System on Chip (SoC), showcasing impressive performance metrics in both single and multi-core tests.

OnePlus 13 Spotted in Geekbench Database

Tipster Digital Chat Station has identified the OnePlus 13 on the Geekbench website, sporting the model number PJZ110. Screenshots from the listing indicate that the device will operate on Android 14. The reported scores include 3,236 points for single-core performance and 10,049 points for multi-core performance. Notably, the smartphone is likely to feature 14.8GB of RAM, which may be rounded to 16GB in marketing materials.

The alleged Geekbench listing reveals that the OnePlus 13 will be equipped with a Qualcomm chip codenamed Sun, comprising six CPU cores clocked at 3.53GHz and two additional CPU cores with a peak frequency of 2.32GHz. These specifications are believed to correlate with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

The unveiling of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is expected to take place at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2024 next month, with the OnePlus 13 likely being the first smartphone to feature this new chipset. The launch of the device is anticipated to occur shortly after the introduction of the chipset, potentially in the last week of October.

Louis Lee, President of OnePlus China, has confirmed the arrival of the OnePlus 13 on Weibo for next month. The device is expected to incorporate the “latest generation” flagship chipset and is said to achieve 120 frames per second (fps) while running the popular game, Genshin Impact.

Additionally, the OnePlus 13 is rumored to boast a 6.8-inch display with 2K resolution, alongside a robust 6,000mAh battery that supports both 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging capabilities. The device will likely feature a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel main camera leveraging the LYT-808 sensor.