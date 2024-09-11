Vivo T3 Ultra Price and Key Specs Unveiled Before September 12 India Launch

Vivo is preparing to launch the Vivo T3 Ultra in India on September 12, with sales anticipated to take place through Flipkart. As the launch approaches, further details about this new addition to the T-series have been disclosed. The Vivo T3 Ultra is confirmed to feature a dual rear camera setup, led by a formidable 50-megapixel main camera. The device will also incorporate a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, an AMOLED 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a resolution of 1.5K. This model will join the ranks of the Vivo T3 Pro and Vivo T3 5G in the Indian market.

Camera Specifications of the Vivo T3 Ultra

Both Vivo and Flipkart have established a dedicated microsite that teases the upcoming specifications of the Vivo T3 Ultra prior to its launch event. The pricing is confirmed to remain under Rs. 33,000 in India. The revealed specifications indicate a dual rear camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

On the front, the Vivo T3 Ultra is equipped with a 50-megapixel camera that includes autofocus capabilities. Both front and rear cameras are capable of capturing 4K video at a frame rate of 60fps. Furthermore, the Vivo T3 Ultra will include a sizeable 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K, a 120Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+.

Powering the device will be the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. An extended RAM feature will allow for an expansion of the onboard RAM up to 24GB by utilizing available storage space.

The Vivo T3 Ultra boasts an IP68-rated build for water resistance. Similar to its counterpart, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G, this model is supported by a robust 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired charging. The official launch event is scheduled for September 12 at 12:00 PM IST.