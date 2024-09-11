Honor 200 Series Launches Flagship AI Features in India with MR2 Update

The Honor 200 series in India has a new update called MR2, introducing advanced AI features like AI Eraser for removing unwanted elements from photos and Face-to-Face Translation for real-time language translation. The update also includes the September 2024 Google security patch and enhancements for USB security. Users can save app combinations on their home screen. The update will be available from September 13.

The Honor 200 series has launched a new update in India, introducing flagship features enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI), including AI Eraser and Face-to-Face Translation. This latest update, referred to as MR2, incorporates the September 2024 Google security patch, which delivers vital security improvements for Android users. Furthermore, the update provides performance enhancements for both the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro models.

The MR2 software update introduces a variety of new features for the Honor 200 series smartphones, prominently featuring cutting-edge AI capabilities. Among these enhancements is the AI Eraser, designed to remove unwanted objects, text, or background elements from photographs. This functionality is powered by the generative AI capabilities of Google Cloud.

Additionally, the update introduces the Face-to-Face Translation feature for both the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro. This tool supports real-time translation for multiple languages, utilizing voice and text inputs. The MR2 update also enhances security relating to USB connectivity, requiring user authentication when transitioning from charging to data transfer modes while connected to a PC or other compatible devices via USB.

Another useful addition allows users to save app combinations in split-screen mode as home screen icons for easy and quick access on the Honor 200 series.

How to Get the Update

The new MR2 update for the Honor 200 series will be accessible to all users by September 13, as confirmed by the company. To download the update, users should navigate to the smartphone’s settings, select the System & updates option, and then tap on software update. After this, choose Check for Updates to allow the device to search for any available updates.

In addition, Honor recently showcased several new devices at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA Berlin) 2024, highlighting the Honor Watch 5, the Honor MagicBook Art 14, and the anticipated Honor Pad X8a, which is expected to be available for purchase in India shortly.