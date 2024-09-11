Apple to Keep Releasing iOS 17 Security Updates Post iOS 18 Launch: Report

Apple will launch the stable version of iOS 18 on September 16, as announced at their “It’s Glowtime” event. Users can choose to stay on iOS 17 and still receive security updates for a while, avoiding potential bugs in the new version. However, those who don’t update will miss out on new features like Home Screen customization and redesigned icons.

Apple has officially announced that the stable version of iOS 18 will be available for eligible devices starting on September 16. This announcement was made during the company’s recent “It’s Glowtime” event held on Monday. Users who prefer to delay their upgrade can remain on iOS 17 and continue to receive important security updates for a limited time. This option is particularly beneficial for those who wish to avoid potential bugs and glitches that often accompany new operating system releases.

Options for iPhone Users: Staying on iOS 17

Traditionally, users are encouraged to update to the latest version of the operating system upon its release. However, iPhone users now have the flexibility to remain on iOS 17, as noted in a report by 9to5Mac. On the same day, Apple released the iOS 17.7 Release Candidate (RC) for developers and public beta testers, indicating that users can opt to postpone the transition to iOS 18 if they do not feel the need to rush.

The iOS 17.7 RC does not introduce new features but does include essential security patches and bug fixes. Apple had previously provided security updates for iOS 16 for a brief period following the release of iOS 17 last year. If this pattern holds, users may continue to receive security updates for iOS 17 even after iOS 18 is launched.

Eventually, security updates will only be accessible for devices that are incompatible with iOS 18, as the forthcoming update will support all devices currently running on iOS 17.

Users opting not to upgrade to the latest operating system will forego several new features, including enhanced home screen customization, Apple Intelligence, a redesigned Control Center, and customizable Lock Screen icons, among others. Nevertheless, this decision allows users to avoid any initial bugs or glitches that may arise during the early weeks following the launch of iOS 18, which can be critical for those who rely on their iPhones for daily and work-related tasks.