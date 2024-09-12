Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Review: The AI Powerhouse for Every User

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) features in smartphones is on the rise, emphasizing the transformation in the tech landscape. Notably, Apple, traditionally reticent regarding advancements in areas like foldables and high-resolution cameras, has embraced AI with the launch of iOS 18. Meanwhile, I have been testing the latest addition to Google’s Pixel lineup—the Pixel 9 Pro XL—for several weeks, and its implementation of AI is both impressive and rational. Moreover, Google’s focus on enhancing hardware offers significant upgrades that users have long awaited, yielding a smartphone that performs exceptionally well, even without its AI capabilities.

Review of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Design that Resonates

Dimensions: 162.8mm x 76.6mm x 8.5mm

Weight: 221g

Durability: IP68 (dust and water resistant)

My friend, who has minimal interest in tech, noted, “This feels like an iPhone.” While this reflection might not serve as a definitive endorsement of the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s design, it underscores the similarities with Apple’s iPhone models. The device features a flat aluminum frame, beveled edges, and a smooth back, reminiscent of Apple’s design language since the release of the iPhone 12 in 2020. From the front, the small selfie camera embedded in the display distinguishes it from an iPhone.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL embodies the qualities of a high-end flagship smartphone.

The rear camera module resembles a flattened capsule and protrudes noticeably; however, it limits the ability to use the device for support. The combination of glass and metal creates a premium appearance, with remarkable attention to detail in the finish of the frame, camera module, and ports, setting it apart from the iPhone 15 Pro Max, known for its misaligned components.

The fit and finish of the Pixel 9 Pro XL is unparalleled, with no sharp edges present.

Despite the inclusion of a vapor chamber cooling system and wireless charging capabilities, the Pixel 9 Pro XL remains remarkably light, equivalent to the iPhone 15 Pro Max and thinner than its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro. The device’s IP68 rating ensures resistance against fresh water and sand; however, users should be cautious as warranty coverage does not extend to damage from submersion.

Review of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Display Features

Display: 6.8-inch, 1,344 x 2,992 pixel, 1Hz – 120Hz

Display Type: Flat, LTPO, OLED

Display Protection: Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front and rear panels)

The “Pro XL” designation effectively differentiates it from previous models, and the device features a larger display—showing brightness of up to 3,000 nits in direct sunlight and natural color accuracy when the settings are adjusted appropriately. Although not as sharp as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, it remains functional.

Moreover, the upgraded under-display fingerprint reader operates reliably, with AI-facilitated facial recognition usable under sufficient lighting conditions. The placement and design of the rounded corners result in marginal loss of screen real estate, with potential wasted space above the status bar, decreasing the visual utility of the display.

Review of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Software Overview

Software: Pixel UI

Version: Android 14

Software Commitment: 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates

The Pixel UI maintains its standard aesthetic while integrating numerous AI features, particularly within the “Pro” models. A notable addition is the “Add Me” feature, allowing users to include themselves in group photos where they were absent, posing moral dilemmas about authenticity in photography.

Google’s Pixel Studio offers a user-friendly yet beta experience.

Another new tool, Pixel Studio, enhances creative expression through simple inputs, enabling users to generate imaginative visuals effortlessly. However, its responsible use is a concern as it blurs the lines of creative authenticity.

Furthermore, the feature known as Reimagine in the Photos app allows users to alter backgrounds while preserving image subjects, creating convincing edits. The new Gemini Live AI assistant, though engaging, lacks the robustness of established AI systems and often provides inconsistent information.

Review of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Performance Overview

Processor: Google Tensor G4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256/512GB

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL embraces AI without matching the performance capability of competitors powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. While it remains stable during multitasking, it lags in gaming performance due to a slower touch sampling rate. Additionally, shooting multiple portrait photos causes the device to slow down, a lingering issue from previous models.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL (right) features a significant design evolution compared to the Pixel 8 Pro (left).

Benchmarks Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Google Pixel 8 Pro Vivo X Fold 3 Pro AnTuTu v10 10,67,971 10,38,343 20,51,650 / 20,63,526 PCMark Work 2.0 12,922 11,805 14,489 / 14,251 Geekbench V6 Single-Core 1,944 1,629 2,143 / 2,167 Geekbench V6 Multi-Core 4,667 3,274 6,562 / 6,800 GFXB T-rex 120 120 120 / 120 GFXB Manhattan 3.1 105 85 120 / 105 GFXB Car Chase 54 48 102 / 67 3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL Failed to Run Maxed Out Maxed Out / Maxed Out 3DM Slingshot Failed to Run Maxed Out Maxed Out / Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life 8,902 8,186 Maxed Out / Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 9,294 8,574 17,985 / 18,721

While the VC cooling system contributes to maintaining performance, gaming experiences remain substandard compared to flagship counterparts due to limited touch sampling capabilities. The audio output from dual speakers, although rich, suffers from muffling due to the placement of the bottom speaker.

Review of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Camera Performance

Main Camera: 50-megapixel (OIS), f/1.6 aperture, AF

Ultra-wide Camera: 48-megapixel, 0.5X, f/1.7 aperture, AF

Telephoto Camera: 48-megapixel (OIS), 5X optical, f/2.8 aperture, AF

Selfie Camera: 42-megapixel, f/2.2 aperture, AF

The Pixel 9 Pro XL showcases improved performance in primary camera capabilities compared to the Pixel 8 Pro.

The primary camera captures images with exceptional detail, dynamic range, and color accuracy. While the primary sensor allows for excellent digital zoom, results are notably better than previous iterations. Portrait mode effectively operates under various lighting conditions, but challenges remain with edge detection.

The 2X digital zoom performance has substantially improved compared to older models.

Selfies captured with the Pixel 9 Pro XL often lack the finesse seen in its predecessor, particularly in edge detection. The telephoto camera excels, providing sharp images with notable detail, albeit with diminishing returns beyond the 5X optical zoom.

The telephoto camera delivers impressive low-light performance at its native 5X zoom.

The video quality benefits from the advanced cooling system, allowing it to maintain quality during extended recording sessions. Nevertheless, issues such as noise present in low light and reduced detail compared to the Pixel 8 Pro persist. The Video Boost feature, although beneficial, requires time-consuming processing for optimal results.

Review of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Battery Assessment

Battery Capacity: 5,060mAh

Charging Rate: 45W

Wireless Charging Rate: 23W

The battery life of the Pixel 9 Pro XL does not exhibit significant improvements, achieving just over 12 hours in a video loop test. Heavy usage yields approximately one full day before the battery drops to 18%. Although sufficient for a normal day’s use, it pales compared to other flagship offerings. Provided users utilize proprietary chargers, the device can achieve a maximum charging rate, although these are currently unavailable in India.

Final Verdict on the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Offered at a price of Rs. 1,24,999 for the base 256GB variant, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL presents itself as the high-end model that enthusiasts expected since last year’s release. While it may not rival the performance and capabilities of Samsung or Vivo flagships, the AI features positioned as “helpful” tools aim to redefine user experience.

Overall, the Pixel 9 Pro XL transcends its predecessors in terms of premium experience and addresses longstanding hardware issues. Despite some concerns regarding battery life and the pricing of advanced AI features, it appeals to both current Pixel users and those intrigued by the prospect of an enhanced smartphone experience.