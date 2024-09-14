Vivo X200 Series Appears on 3C; Geekbench Reveals Dimensity 9400 for Pro Model

Vivo will launch its new smartphones, the Vivo X200 and X200 Pro, on October 14, as revealed by a Chinese certification site. The X200 Pro may feature a new Dimensity 9000-series chip and support 90W fast charging. Three models are expected, including a possible Vivo X200 Plus or Mini. Benchmark results show the X200 Pro will have 16GB RAM and run Android 15.

The Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro are set to make their debut at a launch event on October 14. Recent reports indicate that these upcoming devices have been listed on a Chinese certification website. Notably, the Vivo X200 Pro has also appeared on Geekbench, revealing that it will be powered by a yet-to-be-unveiled Dimensity 9000 series chipset from MediaTek. This latest series from Vivo is anticipated to include support for 90W fast charging.

Vivo X200 Series Listed on 3C Certification Website

According to insights from Gizmochina, three new Vivo smartphones have been identified on China’s 3C certification website. The listings involve three model numbers, which indicates that Vivo may launch three devices: the model numbers V2405A and V2419A are likely associated with the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro, respectively. In addition, the model number V2415A is speculated to be either a Vivo X200 Plus or a X200 Mini. However, details about this particular device remain scarce and it has not surfaced in prior leaks.

The listings for all three models in the anticipated Vivo X200 series provide insight into their charging capabilities. According to the 3C website, these devices are expected to support 90W charging, which is a decrease compared to the impressive 120W charging on the previous model, the Vivo X100.

Vivo X200 Pro Specifications

Further details about the Vivo X200 Pro emerge from recently discovered benchmark results for the model number V2419A. If the information regarding this series is accurate, it suggests noteworthy specifications for the Vivo X200 Pro, including an operating system powered by Android 15.

The Geekbench entry for the projected Vivo X200 Pro indicates it will utilize the upcoming Dimensity 9400 chipset, which is still unannounced by MediaTek. Additionally, the device is reported to have around 14.96GB of RAM, implying that it will likely be equipped with at least 16GB of memory.

In terms of performance, the benchmark scores reveal that it achieved 1,531 points in the single-core test and 6,135 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench. These scores imply a significant performance enhancement over its predecessor, which was powered by the Dimensity 9300 chipset.