Google Pixel 9 Review: Refined Design Lacks Cooling Efficiency

Google’s new Pixel 9 lineup features four phones—Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold—offering options for all preferences. The Pixel 9 has a sleek design resembling the Galaxy S24, a brighter display, enhanced AI features, and a 50MP camera, but it still faces heating issues. Available in India for ₹79,999, the Pixel 9 is solid but may not be the best choice compared to alternatives like the Galaxy S24 or OnePlus 12.

Google has expanded its latest Pixel 9 lineup, introducing four distinct models to cater to a variety of user preferences. Whether you’re in search of a compact device, the Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro fits the bill. If larger displays are more to your liking, you may opt for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Lastly, for those focused on productivity, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available. The newer models also feature updated designs. While the rear remains recognizable as a Pixel, the front of the smaller Pixel 9 bears a striking resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy S24.

As with all Google devices, the Pixel 9 boasts a range of new AI features. After utilizing the base model for nearly a week, it is clear that while the hardware feels mature, it still has some room for improvement. To delve deeper into its capabilities, additional insights can be found in the full review.

The Pixel 9 is now available in India, offered in a single configuration featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, retailing at Rs. 79,999.

Google Pixel 9 Design: Flagship Level

Dimensions – 152.8 height x 72.0 width x 8.5 depth

Weight – 198g

Colors – Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony

The design of the Pixel 9 is characterized by flat surfaces reminiscent of the iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S24. It features an aluminum frame with rounded corners and a matte finish. Notably, the Pixel 9 is taller and wider than both the iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24. The traditional camera visor has been replaced with a pill-shaped camera bar, further emphasizing its unique design. While it’s clear it is a Pixel, the aesthetic aligns more closely with other flagship smartphones.

The rear panel comprises Gorilla Glass Victus 2, adorned with a polished finish and centrally marked with the Google logo. The right edge accommodates the power and volume buttons, alongside various ports including a USB Type-C, all while maintaining the left side empty for a cleaner look. The new flat design radiates a premium feel, although some users may still prefer the slightly curved back of the previous Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 9 Display: Brighter and Better

Panel – 6.3-inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution

Refresh rate – 60 to 120Hz

Protection – Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

The display on the Pixel 9 is notably larger and brighter, now featuring a 6.3-inch OLED branded as ‘Actua’, which achieves up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness. It offers a more refined viewing experience with adaptive refresh rates fluctuating between 60 and 120Hz. While not an LTPO panel, it certainly outperforms its predecessor while providing excellent color accuracy and contrast for HDR content.

Furthermore, the display integrates an ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint sensor, a noteworthy improvement over the previous optical variant, enhancing user experience and efficiency.

Google Pixel 9 Software: Enhanced AI

OS – Android 14

Software support – 7 Years

Latest security patch – September 5

Renowned for their camera capabilities, the Pixel 9 deviates into AI software functionalities with its launch. Operating on Android 14, it comes equipped with an extensive range of AI features designed to enhance user experience. Notably, Google promises a robust support policy with 7 years of OS and security updates.

Among the AI features is Gemini Live, which works seamlessly via the Google One 2TB plan, allowing users to engage in lively, natural conversations with AI. In addition, several built-in AI tools assist in everyday tasks, enhancing the overall value of the Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 9 Performance: Consistent Yet Warm

Chipset – Tensor G4

RAM – 12GB

Storage – Up to 256GB

Despite the new Tensor G4 chipset, performance remains inconsistent, with reports of the device running hot during standard use cases. Nevertheless, typical tasks show satisfactory performance, with app integration being seamlessly managed.

Google Pixel 9 Cameras: Going Wider

Main rear camera – 50-megapixel, f/1.68, OIS, Octa PD

Ultrawide camera – 48-megapixel, f/1.7, Quad PD, 123-degree FoV

Selfie camera – 10.5-megapixel, f/2.2, autofocus, 95-degree FoV, Dual PD

While the main camera maintains its excellence, the addition of a new 48-megapixel ultrawide camera offers improved detail in corner shots. The camera’s performance excels in various lighting conditions, providing users with opportunities for high-quality images, especially in low-light settings thanks to the enhanced Night Sight feature.

Google Pixel 9 Battery: Enhanced Longevity

Capacity – 4,700mAh

Fast charge – Up to 45W

Wireless charging – Up to 15W

The battery performance on the Pixel 9 shows improvements, yielding over a day’s worth of usage in a variety of tasks. Charging has also benefited from enhancements, now supporting faster charging speeds with compatible adapters.

Google Pixel 9 Verdict

The Google Pixel 9 emerges as a mature flagship device, presenting compelling upgrades including an enhanced display, improved ultrawide camera, and extended battery life. Despite these advancements, price increments over its predecessor may cause some hesitation. The Pixel 9 is certainly a strong contender in the flagship space but may face challenges against alternatives such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12, both of which offer competitive specifications in the same price range.