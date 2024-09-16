Motorola Edge 50 Neo Debuts in India: IP68 Rating & Moto AI Suite Specs

Motorola launched the Edge 50 Neo in India, priced at Rs. 23,999, featuring a 50MP camera, 3X telephoto lens, and robust MIL-STD-810 certification. It offers a 6.4-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 5 years of OS updates. The phone supports 5G, has a 4,310mAh battery, and comes in four color options. Initial sales begin on September 16.

Motorola has officially launched the Edge 50 Neo in India as of Monday. This smartphone first made its appearance globally in August and features a robust set of specifications, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA-700C camera sensor, a 3X telephoto camera, and MIL-STD-810 Military Grade certification. Additionally, the device incorporates Moto AI, which is the company’s suite of artificial intelligence functionalities. It also boasts IP68 certification for dust and water protection, along with a commitment to providing five years of operating system (OS) updates. The Edge 50 Neo joins the ranks of the Moto Edge 50, Edge 50 Fusion, and Edge 50 Ultra in Motorola‘s flagship smartphone series.

Moto Edge 50 Neo Price in India

The starting price for the Moto Edge 50 Neo in India is set at Rs. 23,999, a promotional “festive special price.” This model is offered in a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Consumers can purchase the smartphone during a live commerce sale hosted by Motorola on September 16, beginning at 7 PM on Flipkart. An open sale will follow, commencing on September 24 at 12 PM on the official Motorola India website, Flipkart, and other prominent retail outlets.

The phone will be available in four Pantone-certified color options: Nautical Blue, Poinciana, Lattè, and Grisaille, all featuring a vegan leather back finish.

Customers can benefit from a Rs. 1,000 discount with select banks. Additionally, an exchange bonus of Rs. 1,000 is also available. Moreover, various operator offers are active for this smartphone, including a bundle from Reliance Jio worth Rs. 10,000, which includes cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 along with additional offers amounting to Rs. 8,000.

Moto Edge 50 Neo Specifications

The display of the Moto Edge 50 Neo is a 6.4-inch 10-bit flat LTPO pOLED with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and an impressive peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It features dynamic refresh rate adjustments between 10Hz and 120Hz, depending on the content type. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, while the device itself maintains IP68 and MIL-STD 810H certification. For enhanced audio experiences, the device includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, the Edge 50 Neo comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It features a RAM Boost capability that adds another 8GB of RAM virtually, augmented by AI. The smartphone operates on Android 14 and guarantees five years of OS and security updates.

For photography, the Moto Edge 50 Neo features a rear triple camera array that includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA-700C camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The front-facing camera is a 32-megapixel unit designed for selfies.

Additionally, the smartphone comes equipped with AI-powered camera features such as moto ai processing, style sync, adaptive stabilization, and 30x super zoom. Enhanced AI functionalities, facilitated by Google Photos, include options like Auto Enhance, Tilt-shift Mode, Auto Smile Capture, Auto Night Vision, and Advanced Long Exposure Mode.

In terms of connectivity, the Edge 50 Neo supports Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G across 16 bands within India. It is powered by a 4,310mAh battery that supports 68W TurboPower (wired) and 15W (wireless) charging. The phone has dimensions of 154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1mm and weighs 171g.