Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Sale Dates & iPhone 13 Discounts Revealed

Amazon has announced its Great Indian Festival 2024 sale, starting on September 27, with early access for Prime members on September 26. Exciting deals include up to 40% off on smartphones like the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy models. There will also be extra benefits for Prime members and SBI card users, cashback offers, and various payment discounts available.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale dates have been officially announced. This year’s event promises an array of attractive deals on leading smartphones, including the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. In anticipation of the sale, the e-commerce giant has launched a dedicated microsite to showcase early deals and discounts, enabling buyers to enjoy discounts of up to 40% on various smartphones. Additionally, enhanced benefits will be available for Prime members and SBI card users, along with appealing exchange bonuses.

Amazon has confirmed that the Great Indian 2024 sale will commence on September 27. However, Amazon Prime members will have the privilege of accessing all deals one day earlier, starting at midnight on September 26. This sale aligns with the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale, marking a competitive shopping period for consumers.

During the upcoming sale, significant discounts are anticipated on smartphones, particularly the iPhone 13, which features Apple’s A15 Bionic SoC, a dual rear camera system, and will be eligible for the latest iOS 18 update set to launch on September 16.

Other prominent devices expected to benefit from reduced pricing include flagship smartphones from Samsung, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. In addition, Xiaomi 14 Civi and the entire OnePlus 12 series are also predicted to see significant price cuts.

Moreover, the latest foldable from Motorola, the Razr 50 series, will also be available at discounted prices. Budget-friendly offers from brands like Tecno, Itel, Oppo, and Vivo are also expected, catering to a wider range of consumers.

In addition to the substantial discounts, buyers can look forward to additional cashback offers and extended no-cost EMI options. Furthermore, Amazon is anticipated to introduce Amazon Pay and Pay Later payment options, as well as coupon discounts throughout the sale. A notable collaboration with SBI will offer a 10% instant discount on debit and credit card transactions, enhancing the overall shopping experience.