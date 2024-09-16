iPhone 16 Launch Deals: Buy New Models for Less Money

Apple revealed the iPhone 16 series at the “It’s Glowtime” event on September 9. The series includes the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and Pro Max, all available for pre-order online. Customers can save money through cashback offers and trade-ins, such as a Rs. 5,000 cashback on the base model and up to Rs. 20,000 for exchanges.

Offers on the IndiaiStore Website

The IndiaiStore, also known as iStore, offers several incentives for customers who wish to pre-order the iPhone 16 series. For instance, the base model of the iPhone 16 featuring 128GB of internal storage is listed at Rs. 79,900. However, customers can avail a cashback offer of Rs. 5,000 by using credit cards from ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, or SBI. This cashback is similarly available for transactions made with ICICI Bank debit cards.

Moreover, purchasers can receive an exchange value of up to Rs. 20,000 when trading in their older smartphones. The website also promotes an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 6,000 as an additional incentive. Notably, the full trade-in value can be obtained by exchanging a well-maintained iPhone 13 with 64GB of storage.

Comparable offers are available for the iPhone 16 Plus pre-orders. Additionally, customers opting for the iPhone 16 Pro models can benefit from cashback of Rs. 4,000 along with the same exchange incentives.

Offers on the Apple Store

While the Apple Store does not present any cashback options when pre-booking a device, customers can take advantage of an exchange offer for trading in their older smartphones on the Apple website. Verification by Gadgets 360 staff reveals that users trading in the iPhone 15 Pro can receive an exchange value of Rs. 61,500. Interested individuals can ascertain the trade-in value for their other smartphones by visiting the website and entering the serial number of their device.