Lava Blaze 3 5G Debuts in India: 90Hz Display & Dimensity 7300 Specs

The Lava Blaze 3 5G was launched in India, priced at ₹11,499, but with bank offers, it can drop to ₹9,999. This budget smartphone features a 6.56-inch 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, and a unique “Vibe Light” for better photography. It includes a 50MP dual rear camera, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and runs on Android 14, with a 5,000mAh battery.

Lava Blaze 3 5G was officially launched in India on Monday, marking its entry as the successor to the Lava Blaze 2 5G, which was introduced in November of the previous year. This new budget smartphone comes packed with impressive specifications including a 90Hz display and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which features advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Additionally, the Lava Blaze 3 5G introduces a unique “Vibe Light,” touted as a segment-first innovation designed to enhance lighting during photography.

Pricing Details

The starting price of the Lava Blaze 3 5G in India is set at Rs. 11,499. However, this price is being promoted as a special launch offer. To further incentivize buyers, the company is providing bank offers that reduce the effective price to Rs. 9,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase in a single configuration featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, beginning September 18 at midnight, exclusively through Amazon.

This handset comes in two attractive color options: Glass Blue and Glass Gold.

Specifications Overview

The Lava Blaze 3 5G boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ hole-punch display, offering a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 269 ppi. The smartphone measures 164.3 x 76.24 x 8.6 mm and weighs 201g. It operates on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For users requiring more space, the internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card, while RAM can be virtually extended by an additional 6GB. The device runs on Android 14.

On the photographic front, the Lava Blaze 3 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera configuration consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, alongside a 2-megapixel secondary AI camera. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone allows video recording at up to 2K resolution at 30 frames per second (fps) and includes an array of camera-centric features such as AI Emoji Mode, Portrait Mode, Pro Video Mode, Dual View Video, and AI Mode.

Connectivity options for the Lava Blaze 3 5G include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, support for 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.2. It also features navigational capabilities through GLONASS, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and facial recognition technology for enhanced security.

Powering the device is a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging.