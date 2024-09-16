Apple Launches iOS 18 Today: Release Time, Supported iPhones, & Features

Apple unveiled its iPhone 16 lineup, including the standard, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max models, at the “It’s Glowtime” event on September 9. The phones will run on iOS 18, which releases on September 20. iOS 18 offers customization features and improvements to the Control Center and Photos app. However, AI features will come later. Supported older models include iPhone SE (2nd & 3rd gen) and iPhone XR and newer.

Apple has officially introduced its latest iPhone 16 lineup, consisting of the base model iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the high-end iPhone 16 Pro Max, during the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event on September 9. These new devices, which will ship with iOS 18 pre-installed, will be available for purchase starting September 20. Notably, owners of older supported iPhone models will have the opportunity to explore Apple’s newest mobile operating system before the iPhone 16 becomes widely accessible. The rollout of iOS 18 for compatible devices is set to commence on Monday.

iOS 18 Features

The latest iteration of iOS brings a substantial array of customization options. Users can modify icon tints and colors, rearrange apps on the home screen, and tailor widgets to better suit their preferences. However, the noteworthy Apple Intelligence features, which utilize generative artificial intelligence and offer a redesigned Siri, are expected to be released with a subsequent update. These features will be available across all iPhone 16 models but will only be supported on iPhone 15 Pro models for previous-generation devices.

iOS 18 Rollout Timing

As previously mentioned, iOS 18 will begin its global rollout on September 16, as confirmed by Apple. While the company has not disclosed a specific release time, historical precedents for major iOS releases suggest that they typically become available at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST) on the initial launch day.

Supported iPhone Models

The upcoming iOS 18 update will be compatible with the following iPhone models:

iPhone SE (second generation)

(second generation) iPhone SE (third generation)

(third generation) iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

To access the iOS 18 update once it becomes available, users can navigate to Settings > General > Software Update to download and install the latest version of the operating system.

Additional iOS 18 Enhancements

Although the Apple Intelligence features will be introduced in a future update, iOS 18 will launch with numerous enhancements. Users will enjoy deeper control over home screen customization, enabling them to rearrange apps and widgets freely.

The app icons and widgets will feature a refreshed darker aesthetic, allowing users to apply various color tints or sync app icon tints with their wallpaper. Furthermore, users will have the capacity to resize apps and widgets. For added privacy, sensitive applications can now be locked or hidden from the home screen.

The Control Center will also undergo significant updates, with additional controls accessible with a single downward swipe on the home screen. Users will be empowered to resize and rearrange the layout of controls within the Control Center.

Additionally, the Photos app has been redesigned for improved organization, allowing for quicker access to photos and videos. The Messages app will feature new functionalities, including the ability to add animated effects to different segments of messages, including emojis. iOS 18 will also incorporate support for RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging and facilitate message scheduling for later delivery.