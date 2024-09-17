iOS 18 Now Available: Download Guide & Supported iPhone Models

Apple released the iOS 18 update globally on Monday, including in India, after first previewing it at the WWDC 2024 in June. This update enhances customization options, revamps apps, and will soon introduce features using Apple Intelligence. To download iOS 18, go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. The update supports various iPhone models. AI features will be available next month.

Apple has officially rolled out the iOS 18 update globally, including in India, as of Monday. Initially introduced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 in June, this update has since undergone several iterations through developer and public beta releases. Now available for download, iOS 18 offers system-wide enhancements, including innovative customization options for home and lock screens, revamped applications, and additional features. Notably, Apple plans to implement functionalities from its artificial intelligence suite, known as Apple Intelligence, for supported iPhone models next month.

In a recent announcement, Apple confirmed that iOS 18 is now available for global download, including in India. To install the update, users should follow these steps:

Open Settings on your iPhone Navigate to the General section and select Software Update Your iPhone will automatically check for pending updates Tap on Download & Install, then read and agree to the terms and conditions The iOS 18 update will then be downloaded and installed on your device

Apple has stated that all iPhone models previously receiving the iOS 18 developer and public beta updates are eligible for the public release. This includes the latest flagship models such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and older versions like the iPhone XR. Additionally, the iPhone 16 series, which will be available for purchase starting September 20, will feature the new iOS 18 update pre-installed. The complete list of eligible devices includes:

iPhone 16 Series iPhone 15 Series iPhone 14 Series iPhone SE (2022) iPhone 13 Series iPhone 12 Series iPhone 11 Series iPhone XS Max iPhone XS iPhone XR iPhone SE (2020)

iOS 18: Is Apple Intelligence Included?

While the iOS 18 update is now available for download, the Apple Intelligence features will not be included in this version. The tech giant has prominently showcased its new AI suite during the WWDC 2024 event and in conjunction with the upcoming iPhone 16 models. However, features such as writing tools, object removal tools, and web page summarization are scheduled to be released with the forthcoming iOS 18.1 update next month. In addition, highly anticipated features, including the generative AI-powered Image Playground, are expected to become available to users later in the following year.