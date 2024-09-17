Google Pixel 10 Series Codename Leaks, Hinting at Four Models Next Year

Google recently launched the Pixel 9 series, and rumors about the Pixel 10 series are already swirling. The upcoming lineup is expected to feature four models with codenames: Frankel (Pixel 10), Blazer (Pixel 10 Pro), Mustang (Pixel 10 Pro XL), and Rango (Pixel 10 Pro Fold). Additionally, the new Tensor G5 chipset is in development, set to improve performance.

The launch of the Google Pixel 9 series last month has already sparked speculation regarding its successor, the Pixel 10 series. Recent leaks have revealed the codenames for the anticipated Pixel 10 smartphones, suggesting that this new series will follow the pattern established by its predecessor.

Codenames for the Google Pixel 10 Series

According to a report by Android Headlines, the Google Pixel 10 series is expected to comprise four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. These devices have been assigned the codenames Frankel, Blazer, Mustang, and Rango, respectively. This indicates that Google may introduce a foldable smartphone in the next iteration, continuing its exploration of innovative form factors.

This revelation builds on earlier leaks, which also pointed out the codename for the upcoming Google Pixel 9a—the only smartphone from Google expected to launch prior to the Pixel 10 series next year. The Pixel 9a, anticipated to debut in May, is expected to carry the codename Tegu, further expanding the company’s Pixel 9 lineup.

Interestingly, Google may take a different approach this time around by including an older chipset in its more affordable offering, the Pixel 9a.

Chipset for the Google Pixel 10

In addition to the codenames, earlier reports indicate that Google has likely finalized the design of the Tensor G5 chipset, which will power the Pixel 10 series. It is believed to have entered the “tape out” stage, signaling that the Mountain View-based tech giant can commence production at a foundry and perform rigorous testing.

Unlike the previous four generations that utilized an Exynos chip from Samsung, the Tensor G5 is expected to be a fully in-house developed solution. It is projected to be fabricated using TSMC‘s second-generation 3nm node (N3E), which improves upon the earlier N3B process.