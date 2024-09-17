33.1 C
iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max Battery Replacement Costs Higher in India

By ITN Media
In Short:

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series on September 9, with availability starting September 20. The battery replacement cost for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max has risen to Rs. 11,800, up Rs. 2,000 from the previous models. However, the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus remain at Rs. 9,800. Users with Apple Care+ can still enjoy free battery replacements.

Apple launched the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series on September 9, with availability in stores set for September 20. Alongside this release, the Cupertino-based tech giant has announced an increase in the battery replacement cost for the top-tier iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models, both globally and in India. Users with an Apple Care+ subscription will continue to benefit from complimentary battery replacements; however, those without this coverage will face higher fees for battery services.

iPhone 16 Pro Models Battery Replacement

According to the iPhone Repair & Service page on Apple India’s website, the cost for battery replacement for the iPhone 16 Pro is now set at Rs. 11,800. This marks a significant increase from the iPhone 15 Pro battery replacement cost of Rs. 9,800, representing a hike of Rs. 2,000. The same revised cost applies to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In contrast, the pricing for the standard models, such as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, remains unchanged, with battery replacement still priced at Rs. 9,800—the same as the iPhone 15 models.

This price adjustment marks the first increase in battery service costs since the introduction of the iPhone 14 series. The battery replacement cost for the iPhone 13 was originally Rs. 8,800 but was raised to Rs. 9,800 during the rollout of the iPhone 14. Apple continues to offer battery service for the iPhone 7, iPhone SE (2020), and all subsequent models. Below is the updated pricing for battery replacements:

iPhone Model Battery Replacement Cost
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Rs. 11,800
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Rs. 9,800
iPhone 15 Series Rs. 9,800
iPhone 14 Series Rs. 9,800
iPhone 13 Series Rs. 8,800
iPhone 12 Series Rs. 8,800
iPhone 11 Series Rs. 8,800
iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR Rs. 8,800
iPhone SE (2020), iPhone SE (2022) Rs. 6,800
iPhone 8 Series Rs. 6,800
iPhone 7 Series Rs. 6,800

For users who subscribe to Apple Care+, complimentary battery replacements will remain available. This pricing adjustment also reflects changes in battery service costs globally.

