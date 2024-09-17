iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max Battery Replacement Costs Higher in India

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series on September 9, with availability starting September 20. The battery replacement cost for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max has risen to Rs. 11,800, up Rs. 2,000 from the previous models. However, the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus remain at Rs. 9,800. Users with Apple Care+ can still enjoy free battery replacements.

iPhone 16 Pro Models Battery Replacement

According to the iPhone Repair & Service page on Apple India’s website, the cost for battery replacement for the iPhone 16 Pro is now set at Rs. 11,800. This marks a significant increase from the iPhone 15 Pro battery replacement cost of Rs. 9,800, representing a hike of Rs. 2,000. The same revised cost applies to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In contrast, the pricing for the standard models, such as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, remains unchanged, with battery replacement still priced at Rs. 9,800—the same as the iPhone 15 models.

This price adjustment marks the first increase in battery service costs since the introduction of the iPhone 14 series. The battery replacement cost for the iPhone 13 was originally Rs. 8,800 but was raised to Rs. 9,800 during the rollout of the iPhone 14. Apple continues to offer battery service for the iPhone 7, iPhone SE (2020), and all subsequent models. Below is the updated pricing for battery replacements: