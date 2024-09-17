Honor 200 Lite 5G: Display, RAM, and Storage Specs Unveiled Before India Launch

The Honor 200 Lite 5G will launch in India on September 19, following its global introduction in June. It features a full-HD+ AMOLED display, 8GB RAM (expandable), and 256GB storage. The phone includes a 108MP rear camera and a 50MP front camera, and runs on Android 14. It will be available on Amazon and other stores, priced around Rs. 29,900.

Honor is set to launch its Honor 200 Lite 5G smartphone in India on September 19. Initially unveiled in select global markets in June of this year, the company has shared additional information regarding the design, color options, and key features ahead of the Indian release. This follows the introduction of the Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G in the country back in July.

Key Features of the Honor 200 Lite 5G

The Honor 200 Lite 5G will be available for purchase through Amazon, the official Explore Honor website, and various offline retail stores. An Amazon microsite for the Indian variant has already gone live, revealing critical details regarding the display, RAM, and storage specifications.

This model will feature a full-HD+ AMOLED display, boasting a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and a high brightness mode reaching 1,200 nits. The display will provide a screen-to-body ratio of 93.7 percent, a PWM dimming rate of 3,240Hz, and TÜV Rheinland certification for flicker-free viewing. Additionally, it will support both e-book and dark modes.

According to the Amazon microsite, the Honor 200 Lite 5G will be launched in India with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which can be virtually expanded by an extra 8GB.

Moreover, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will be available in three color options: Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue. The back of the device will house a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, complemented by a depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The front will sport a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera sensor.

The Honor 200 Lite 5G will also center on durability, receiving an SGS 5-star Drop Resistance certification, and will operate on Android 14 with MagicOS 8. The device’s measurements are 6.78mm in thickness and it weighs 166 grams.

In the UK, the price for the Honor 200 Lite 5G is set at GBP 279.99 (approximately Rs. 29,900) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and backed by a 4,500mAh battery, supporting 35W wired SuperCharge capabilities. Additional features include a 6.7-inch screen, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.