Samsung One UI 7 Update Undergoing Testing by Subsidiaries Before Beta Launch

According to a recent report, Samsung is preparing to roll out the beta version of its One UI 7 update to testers in the coming weeks. This new version will be based on Android 15, succeeding the One UI 6 update which is grounded in Android 14. Although Google‘s Pixel phones have yet to receive the new Android version, expectations are high for a demonstration of One UI 7 at the upcoming Samsung Developer Conference scheduled for next month.

Testing Phases for Samsung’s One UI 7 Beta

A report from SamMobile, citing unnamed sources, indicates that Samsung’s local subsidiaries have begun testing the One UI 7 beta update. It is anticipated that the beta version will soon be accessible to testers as part of the company’s beta program. This year, Samsung is expected to introduce significant user interface enhancements while intensifying its focus on artificial intelligence, incorporating new AI features into compatible devices.

The South Korean technology giant has reportedly been conducting tests for the One UI 7 beta update “for weeks” across various regions, including China, Germany, India, Poland, South Korea, the UK, and the US. While these locations are primary testing grounds, there are indications that additional regions may also participate in the trials this year.

Projected Timeline for One UI 7 Launch

Currently, Samsung has not disclosed specific information regarding the forthcoming One UI 7 update; however, it has confirmed its annual Samsung Developer Conference 2024 (SDC24) will be held on October 3 in San Jose, California. Typically, this conference serves as the platform for the introduction of the next iteration of the company’s Android smartphone interface, leading to speculation that One UI 7 may be launched later in October.

This year, an array of smartphones and tablets are anticipated to receive the One UI 7 update. The rollout timeline will likely vary based on the series and original launch dates of each model. Typically, the latest Galaxy S series and Galaxy Z series devices are the first to receive the update, followed by older models. Following the flagship devices, it is expected that eligible Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy F, and Galaxy C series models will receive the update subsequently.