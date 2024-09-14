Vivo V40e Expected to Launch in India by September with 5,500mAh Battery

The Vivo V40e is poised for an imminent launch in India, as reported by industry sources. This smartphone is anticipated to serve as the latest entrant in the company’s V-series lineup, joining other models such as the Vivo V40 Pro and the standard Vivo V40. Although the company has yet to officially divulge any specifics regarding the device, it has been detected on various benchmarking platforms. Recent days have seen a surge in information regarding its expected launch timeline and several key specifications.

Vivo V40e Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to a report by MySmartPrice citing anonymous sources, the Vivo V40e is expected to make its debut by the end of September. However, details on pricing and availability for purchase this month remain undisclosed. The device will reportedly be offered in a distinctive ‘Royal Bronze’ color variant.

Vivo V40e Specifications (Expected)

As per the report, the Vivo V40e will feature a curved display, boasting a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Earlier leaks have indicated that the smartphone will operate on Funtouch OS 14 (based on Android 14) and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.

Additionally, the device is expected to be equipped with a robust 5,500 mAh battery, consistent with many mid-range smartphones that have launched within the current year. It is also projected to support fast charging capabilities at 80W, according to the available information.

Last month, the Vivo V40e was listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating that the phone will carry the model number V203 in the country. Furthermore, the device has also appeared on Geekbench, revealing that the Dimensity 7300 SoC will be paired with 8GB of RAM.