Vivo X200 Leak Reveals 50MP Main Rear Camera & Display Details

Vivo X100, a flagship phone with MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC and Zeiss cameras, launched in India in January. Details about its successor, Vivo X200, are already appearing online. X200 could come with a 50MP Sony main camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, and 1.5K resolution display. Vivo X200 Pro may have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. X100 price in India starts at Rs. 63,999 with premium features like 120W fast charging and high-quality cameras.

Vivo X200 Key Specifications Revealed

Recent reports indicate that the successor to the Vivo X100, the Vivo X200, is in the works. It is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main Sony camera, similar to its predecessor. The phone is rumored to be powered by MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9400 chipset and may come with a 1.5K resolution display.

Vivo X100 Price in India, Specifications

The Vivo X100 is currently available in India starting at Rs. 63,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED 8T LTPO curved display with a resolution of 1,260 x 2,800 pixels.

Under the hood, the Vivo X100 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and Vivo V2 chip. The device features a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX920 VCS bionic main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel Zeiss super-telephoto camera. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.