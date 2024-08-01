Report: Google Pixel 9 Series to Launch without Android 15; New Info on Storage and Charging Plans

In Short:

Google Pixel 9 Series will launch on August 13 worldwide. Reports suggest the flagship phones may not come with Android 15 at launch, instead running on Android 14. The phones will have faster charging speeds and storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. They will also offer up to 7 years of software support till 2031. RAM configurations range from 12GB to 16GB.

The Google Pixel 9 Series is set to launch globally on August 13, with numerous leaks revealing some key specifications about the upcoming smartphones. However, a new report suggests that Google’s flagship handsets may not come with Android 15 at launch and will instead run on Android 14, which was released last year.

Google Pixel 9 Series Operating System

The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to consist of four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. According to a report by Android Headlines, all devices in the lineup will run on Android 14, deviating from the trend of previous years. The delay in launching Android 15 is reportedly due to it not being fully ready for release. This will mark the first time Google launches its flagship smartphones with an older operating system. The Pixel 9 series phones that are purchased later may run on Android 15 once it is officially introduced.

Google has committed to providing up to 7 years of software support for its upcoming smartphones, including OS updates, security patches, and Pixel feature drops. This support is expected to last until 2031, ensuring a long lifespan for the Pixel 9 series.

Google Pixel 9 Series Charging, Storage Details