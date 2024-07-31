iOS 17.6 Update: iPhone Users in Japan Get Apple Emergency SOS Via Satellite

In Short:

Apple released the iOS 17.6 update for eligible iPhones, with Emergency SOS via Satellite now available in Japan. This feature, allowing emergency services access without cellular or Wi-Fi, has been extended to more countries, with usage now free until at least 2025. The update also includes bug fixes and is compatible with iPhone 14 models and later. The company also introduced iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 1 at WWDC 2024.

Apple released the iOS 17.6 update for eligible iPhone models on Monday. The update does not include any major new features, but it does expand the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature to one more country.

Japan Gets Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature

Apple announced that iPhone users in Japan can now access the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature after updating to iOS 17.6. This feature allows users to contact emergency services using satellite-based communication, even in areas with no cellular network or Wi-Fi.

The Emergency SOS via Satellite feature was initially launched in the US and Canada in November 2022 and has since been expanded to several other regions. Apple originally offered this feature for free for two years, but they have extended the free period for an additional year, now making it available at no cost until 2025.

Emergency SOS Via Satellite Availability

The Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is now available in various regions, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, and the US. It is compatible with iPhone 14 and later models.

In addition to expanding the satellite communication feature, the iOS 17.6 update also includes bug fixes for issues related to the AVFoundation Capture subsystem and MarketplaceKit, accessible only to developers, as per Apple’s release notes.

iOS 17.6 Update is Now Available for Download on iPhone

The Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is not currently available in India. Apart from the iOS 17.6 update, Apple also released iPadOS 17.6, tvOS 17.6, watchOS 10.6, and visionOS 1.3 updates for its devices. Additionally, they introduced the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 1 update, which brings features powered by Apple Intelligence, the company’s suite of artificial intelligence services, to the iPhone.