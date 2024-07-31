iPhone 16 Dummy Units Leak Reveals Five Color Options and Redesigned Camera Bump

The iPhone 16 lineup is set to be released in September with four versions — iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. A leaked image shows five vibrant colour options and a redesigned camera island with vertical lenses. The new model is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display and A18 Bionic chip. The design also includes a matte finish rear and rearranged power and capture buttons.

iPhone 16 Lineup Coming in September

The iPhone 16 lineup is set to be officially unveiled in September, with four variants expected – the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Prior to the launch, dummy units of the standard iPhone 16 model have been leaked by a user on X (formerly known as Twitter). The leaked image showcases the five color options for the iPhone 16, featuring a redesigned camera island with vertically aligned lenses.

iPhone 16 Color Options and Design Revealed

An image posted by JSonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) on X reveals the design and color options for the iPhone 16. The render displays dummy units in black, blue, green, pink, and white color choices, all of which appear more vibrant than the pastel colors seen on last year’s iPhone 15.

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously suggested that the standard iPhone 16 would come in similar color options. Last year’s iPhone 15 and 15 Plus were available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colors, all featuring a matte finish.

The leaked image also hints at a redesigned camera bump for the iPhone 16, with vertically aligned lenses replacing the previous diagonal arrangement. This new setup is expected to enable the phone to capture Spatial Video for the Vision Pro headset, a feature currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Furthermore, the rear of the phone shows a matte finish similar to the iPhone 15, with the power button and rumored Capture button arranged on the right spine of the device.

The iPhone 16 is rumored to come with a 6.1-inch OLED display, while the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models are expected to be powered by an A18 Bionic chip manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm process. The higher-end iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are likely to feature an A18 Pro chip.