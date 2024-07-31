Initial thoughts on the Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing has recently launched the new Nothing Phone 2a Plus, as an upgrade from its ‘a’ series of smartphones. This latest device comes with improvements like the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro processor, a 50-megapixel selfie camera, and enhanced fast-charging support. However, most of the specifications and features are similar to the previous Nothing Phone 2a.

Price and Variants

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 31,999.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus comes with a transparent design

Design and Display

The design of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus closely resembles the Phone 2a, with the only difference being the new Grey color option. The device features a transparent design and Glyph Interface, offering a comfortable grip. The front boasts a slim bezel and a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch-sampling rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, and customizable color profiles.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus features a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display

Performance and Software

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro processor, offering better performance than its predecessor. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and runs on NothingOS 2.6 based on Android 14. The device promises three years of Android updates and four years of security patches.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus features dual rear cameras.

Camera and Battery

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus sports a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS + EIS and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The upgraded selfie camera now offers a 50-megapixel resolution. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support and reverse wired charging feature.

The handset has a 5,000mAh battery

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus seems like a modest upgrade over the Phone 2a. However, it faces tough competition from other smartphones like the Realme 13 Pro, Honor 200, and Poco X6 Pro. Stay tuned for our detailed review to make an informed decision about purchasing the Nothing Phone 2a Plus.