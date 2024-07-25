Vivo V40 SE 4G: New Smartphone with 50MP Camera & 80W Fast Charging

In Short:

Vivo has launched the V40 SE 4G in the Czech Republic with Snapdragon chipset, 5,000mAh battery, and 50MP dual rear cameras. The phone is priced at Rs. 17,800 for 8GB + 128GB option and Rs. 21,400 for 8GB + 256GB variant. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 685 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The phone supports 80W wired fast charging and has an IP54 rating.

The Vivo V40 SE 4G has been launched in the Czech Republic. This new phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon chipset and features a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. It comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and boasts an IP54-rated build. Joining the Vivo V40 SE 5G, Vivo V40 Lite 5G, and Vivo V40 Lite 5G, this handset is the latest offering from Vivo in the country. The company has not yet confirmed whether this new 4G variant of the Vivo V40 SE will be available in other markets. It’s worth noting that the base Vivo V40 and V40 Pro are set to launch in India soon.

Vivo V40 SE 4G Price

The Vivo V40 SE 4G is priced at CKZ 4,999 (approximately Rs. 17,800) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CKZ 5,999 (roughly Rs. 21,400) for the 8GB + 256GB option in the Czech Republic. This phone comes in two color options – Crystal Black and Leather Purple.

Vivo V40 SE 4G Specifications and Features

The Vivo V40 SE 4G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 394 ppi pixel density. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 685 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone runs on Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

In terms of cameras, the Vivo V40 SE 4G sports a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor in its dual rear camera setup, while the front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor.

With a 5,000mAh battery and 80W wired fast charging support, the Vivo V40 SE 4G also offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. It comes with an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating and includes an optical fingerprint sensor for security.