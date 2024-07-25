Motorola Edge 50 5G: Design Renders & Specs Leaked, Coming in Three Colors

Motorola is preparing to launch a new smartphone in India, with the Lenovo-owned brand teasing its arrival on social media. While the name and launch date of the new phone have not been officially disclosed by Motorola, a recent leak suggests that it will be called Motorola Edge 50 5G. A tipster has also shared alleged images of the phone, indicating that it may be available in three different colors and feature a triple rear camera system.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) in collaboration with 91Mobiles Hindi has leaked details about the upcoming Motorola Edge 50 5G, claiming that it is the same device being teased by Motorola on social media. The phone is said to be the world’s slimmest device with MIL-STD-810 certification for military-grade durability.

Leaked renders of the Motorola Edge 50 5G show the phone in green, grey, and peach colors. The design features curved edges, minimal bezels, and a hole-punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera. The rear panel houses a triple camera setup and the Motorola batwing logo.

The alleged specifications of the Motorola Edge 50 5G include a 6.4-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, running on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The primary camera is rumored to be a 50-megapixel sensor, with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The device is expected to have a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast charging support and is likely to be launched in India in August.