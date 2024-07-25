Apple prioritizes design over features in iPhone 17 Slim with single rear camera & A19 chip: Ming-Chi Kuo

In Short:

Rumors about Apple’s next year’s iPhone 17 series are surfacing online before the release of the iPhone 16 series. The new iPhone 17 Slim variant is expected to prioritize a slim design with a single rear camera, run on an A19 chip, and have a 6.6-inch display. Apple might discontinue the iPhone 17 Plus model due to low sales and introduce the new Slim variant to explore new design trends.

Apple Rumored to Introduce iPhone 17 Slim Variant with Single Rear Camera

Apple has yet to officially announce the iPhone 16 series, but speculations about next year’s iPhone lineup are already circulating online. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 17 series may include a new ‘Slim’ variant instead of the Plus version, focusing on a thinner profile with a single rear camera and a lower-end A19 chip.

iPhone 17 Slim Specifications (Expected)

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared expectations for the iPhone 17 Slim in a Medium post, highlighting its sleek form factor design and featuring only a single wide-angle rear camera. This move deviates from Apple’s tradition of offering multiple camera lenses on its various iPhone models.

The iPhone 17 Slim is rumored to come with a 6.6-inch display with a resolution of 1,260×2,740 pixels and a dynamic island. It is expected to be powered by an A19 chip and Apple’s in-house 5G chip, while the higher-end iPhone 17 Pro models will ship with A19 Pro chips. The device is also speculated to sport a Titanium aluminium alloy middle frame.

Reason Behind the Replacement of iPhone 17 Plus

Kuo’s post supports the idea of Apple discontinuing the iPhone 17 Plus model due to low sales. Instead, the company plans to introduce the iPhone 17 Slim as a new addition to its lineup, focusing on innovative design trends beyond the existing models. Kuo mentions that the Plus model accounts for only a small percentage of iPhone shipments, making it a dispensable model in Apple’s strategy.