Google Pixel 9 Series to Feature OLED Displays from Samsung?

The Google Pixel 9 series is set to launch on August 13, with the designs of the smartphones already revealed via social media. Prior to the official release, details about the displays of Google’s upcoming smartphones have reportedly been leaked. According to the claims, the handsets may come equipped with Samsung-made OLED displays featuring “M14” organic material, resulting in improved brightness. Interestingly, the iPhone 16 Pro models are also said to feature the same display technology.

Google Pixel 9 Display Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming Pixel 9 lineup is expected to include three models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, with the latter being a new addition. According to a report by Android Authority, all three handsets could feature improved brightness levels due to the M14 OLED screen.

The Pixel 9 is rumored to have a full-screen HDR brightness of 1,800 nits, compared to Pixel 8’s 1,400 nits. Meanwhile, both the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL may boast 2,050 nits of HDR brightness, an increase of around 400 nits over their predecessors. It is speculated that local peak brightness levels could be even higher across the Pixel 9 series.

Reports suggest that the Google Pixel 9 Pro will be smaller this time around, featuring a 6.34-inch display compared to the 6.71-inch screen of the Pixel 8 Pro. This change could be attributed to the introduction of the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which is rumored to sport a 6.73-inch 120Hz display. If these specifications are accurate, it would mark the largest display on any non-foldable Pixel smartphone to date.

In addition to the Pixel 9 series, Google has confirmed the launch of its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This device will succeed the Pixel Fold introduced at the I/O Developer Conference in 2023. All of Google’s upcoming smartphones will be powered by Gemini, its large language model (LLM) that drives artificial intelligence (AI) features.