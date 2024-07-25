HMD launches Crest Max 5G with 50MP front camera, 5,000mAh battery in India! Check out price and specs.

Finnish manufacturer HMD has launched the HMD Crest and Crest Max 5G smartphones in India. They have 6.67-inch OLED displays, Unisoc T760 5G chipsets, and 50MP front cameras. The Crest has a dual rear camera, while Crest Max has a triple rear camera. They cost Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively. They run on Android 14 and have virtual RAM options. They have 5,000mAh batteries and easy self-repair features.

Finnish manufacturer HMD has launched its latest smartphones, Crest and Crest Max 5G, in India. These new handsets come in three colour options with 6.67-inch OLED displays. They are powered by Unisoc T760 5G chipsets and feature 50-megapixel front cameras. The Crest has a dual camera setup at the rear, while the Crest Max 5G flaunts a triple rear camera unit. Both phones are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and offer easy self-repair features.

Price in India

The HMD Crest is priced at Rs. 12,999 and the HMD Crest Max 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999 in India. These are special introductory prices and it is not known how long this offer will last. The Crest is available in Midnight Blue, Lush Lilac, and Royal Pink colours, while the Crest Max 5G is available in Aqua Green, Deep Purple, and Royal Pink finishes. They will be available for purchase on Amazon during the upcoming Great Freedom Sale in August.

Specifications

The HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max 5G run on Android 14 and feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display. They are powered by an octa-core 6nm Unisoc T760 5G chipset. The Crest comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage, while the Crest Max has 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Additionally, the Crest offers 6GB of virtual RAM, and the Crest Max offers 8GB of virtual RAM.

HMD

Photo Credit: HMD Crest, Crest Max 5G

For cameras, the HMD Crest features an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, while the Crest Max 5G comes with a triple rear camera unit consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Both phones also come with a 50-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. The batteries are claimed to support 800 charging cycles. Additionally, they offer the Repairability 1.0 feature, allowing users to replace the back panel, battery, charging port, and display themselves.

The launch of HMD Crest and HMD Crest Max 5G marks HMD’s first foray into the Indian smartphone market, having previously offered Nokia-branded devices in the country.