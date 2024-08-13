Vivo T3 Pro 5G Design and Specs Leak Ahead of Expected India Launch

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is expected to launch in India this month, joining the T3 lineup. It will likely feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, a 5,500mAh battery, and a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The design will include a square camera module and a vegan leather finish. Pricing should start around Rs. 22,999, similar to the Vivo T2 Pro.

Reports indicate that the Vivo T3 Pro 5G may be launched in India later this month. This smartphone is anticipated to complement the existing models in Vivo‘s T series, which includes the T3, T3 Lite, and T3x, catering to a diverse range of budget and mid-tier offerings. The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is expected to enhance the specifications of its predecessor, the Vivo T2 Pro, which was introduced in India in September 2023 featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and 66W fast charging capabilities.

Expected Specifications of Vivo T3 Pro

According to a report by SmartPrix, the upcoming Vivo T3 Pro 5G is projected to be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It is speculated to achieve an AnTuTu score of approximately 825,000. The smartphone is expected to measure around 7.49mm in thickness and may come with a robust 5,500mAh battery, supporting rapid charging.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Design Leak

Photo Credit: Yogesh Brar/SmartPrix

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is also expected to feature a curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. On the camera front, it may pack a 50-megapixel Sony camera for enhanced photography capabilities.

Visuals shared thus far indicate a significant redesign of the smartphone. The rear design is highlighted by a square camera module, which bears resemblance to devices like the iQOO Z9s. This module is likely to accommodate triple rear cameras along with an LED flash configured as a ring light.

The left side of the Vivo T3 Pro 5G appears devoid of buttons, suggesting that the power and volume controls may be positioned on the right side. Additionally, the device might feature a back panel finished in vegan leather, with orange being one of the possible color variants.

In comparison, the Vivo T2 Pro is available in two colorways: Dune Gold and New Moon Black. Its pricing in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the base model (8GB+128GB configuration), while the higher-end 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 23,999.

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is expected to be priced similarly, with speculation around its launch in India by the end of August.