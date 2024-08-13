Itel A50 and A50C Launch in India: Unisoc T603 Specs and Pricing Overview

Itel A50 and Itel A50C were officially launched in India on Tuesday, August 13, representing the latest budget-friendly offerings from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The new devices are available in a variety of color options and are powered by the Unisoc T603 SoC. Both models feature an 8-megapixel rear camera. The Itel A50 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, while the A50C contains a 4,000mAh battery. Additionally, they are integrated with an iPhone-like Dynamic Bar feature, allowing users to view notifications and other information conveniently.

Pricing Details for Itel A50 and A50C in India

The pricing for the Itel A50 is set at Rs. 6,099 for the variant featuring 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the 4GB RAM variant with the same storage capacity is available for Rs. 6,499. The device can be purchased in Cyan Blue, Mist Black, Lime Green, and Shimmer Gold colors. It is currently available for purchase on Amazon.

On the other hand, the Itel A50C is priced at Rs. 5,699 for the single variant that includes 2GB RAM and 64GB storage, and it is available in Dawn Blue, Misty Aqua, and Sapphire Black color options.

Specifications of Itel A50 and A50C

Both the Itel A50 and Itel A50C operate on Android 14 (Go Edition). The A50 features a 6.56-inch display, while the A50C sports a 6.6-inch screen. The Dynamic Bar feature on both devices displays notifications related to calls, battery status, and more, positioned around the hole punch cutout on the screen. Powered by the Unisoc T603 octa-core chipset, the Itel A50 offers configurations of 3GB and 4GB RAM, both standard with 64GB storage. Through Memory Fusion technology, the available RAM on the 4GB variant can be virtually expanded up to 8GB. Meanwhile, the A50C is available in a single configuration of 2GB RAM and 64GB storage.

For photography, both models feature an AI-enhanced 8-megapixel main rear camera along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. They include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication and support for face unlock.

The Itel A50 is supported by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging capabilities, whereas the A50C is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 5W charging. The physical dimensions reveal that the A50C measures 163.9×75.7×9.4mm, while the A50 is slightly slimmer at 163. x 75.7x 8.7mm.