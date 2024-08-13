Google Pixel 8 Production Starts in India Before Today’s Pixel 9 Launch

Google has started making the Pixel 8 smartphone in India, as announced on social media. This production began following its global launch in October 2023. Only the base Pixel 8 is being assembled locally, in partnership with Dixon Technologies. The factory can produce 100,000 units monthly, with some for export. The Pixel 8 is priced from Rs. 75,999 and sold on Flipkart.

Google has officially announced the commencement of production for the Pixel 8 smartphone in India, as communicated through their social media channels on Monday. This smartphone was globally launched in October 2023. During the Google for India event earlier in the same month, Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services at Google, confirmed plans to initiate assembly of the Pixel 8 in India by 2024. Notably, only select variants from the Pixel 8 series are being produced locally.

Google Pixel 8 Made in India

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the official Google India account confirmed the assembly of the Pixel 8 in India, with the first batch of devices now rolling off the production line. The Pixel 8 series includes three models: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the recently introduced Pixel 8a.

However, reports from TechCrunch indicate that local manufacturing has commenced only for the base model of the Pixel 8. The production process involves a collaboration between Google’s global manufacturing arm, Compal, and local electronic manufacturing services company Dixon Technologies. Initial capacity at the plant is estimated at 100,000 units monthly, with approximately 25-30 percent earmarked for export.

This announcement precedes the launch of Google’s latest flagship smartphones, the Pixel 9 series. A global event showcasing these devices is scheduled for today, with a dedicated launch event for India set to take place tomorrow, August 14.

The impact of local production on pricing remains uncertain. The Google Pixel 8 is priced starting at Rs. 75,999 in India and is available in two storage configurations: 128GB and 256GB. Currently, it is sold exclusively through Flipkart, the only authorized seller for Google in the country. However, this distribution model may evolve as Google is anticipated to expand offline sales for the Pixel 9 series via retail outlets such as Croma and Reliance Digital.