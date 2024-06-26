Vivo T3 Lite 5G Specs and Color Options Revealed Before Indian Debut.

Vivo is getting ready to launch the T3 Lite 5G phone in India this week. Specifications and color options have been leaked ahead of the release. It will have a 6.56-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. The phone may have a dual camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 5,000mAh battery. It could be priced under Rs. 12,000 and come in two colors.

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G is scheduled to launch in India this week, with its debut set for June 27. The specifications and colour options of the smartphone have been leaked ahead of the launch. This device is the third in Vivo’s T3 lineup, following the release of the Vivo T3 in March and the Vivo T3x in April. While it was already known that the phone would feature a Sony camera powered by artificial intelligence (AI), a new report has provided further details about the display and chipset.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G specifications (leaked)

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G is expected to come with a 6.56-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The brightness of the display has not been revealed yet, but it is speculated to be a high brightness display. The phone is rumored to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device is also expected to feature a dual camera setup at the back, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 AI camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for portrait photography. On the front, it may sport an 8-megapixel HD selfie camera.

For security, the phone is said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP54 rating for protection against water and dust. The device is reportedly 8.39mm thick and weighs 185g. In terms of battery, it is speculated to have a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G price in India (leaked)

There is no information available yet about the price of the Vivo T3 Lite 5G in India. However, Vivo has teased that it will be India’s “most affordable” dual 5G smartphone. Some reports suggest that the phone could be priced under Rs. 12,000 in the Indian market. The smartphone is expected to be available in two color options: Majestic Black and Vibrant Green.