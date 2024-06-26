Google teases Pixel 9 Series debut in India, global launch on August 13

In Short:

Google has officially announced the launch of its upcoming Pixel 9 series with a keynote set for August 13, earlier than usual. The teaser video hints at a new visor camera design for the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL. The event may also include the unveiling of the Pixel Fold 2, a new foldable device with a unique design and aspect ratio. Google is focusing on AI technology for its new devices and services.

Google Officially Announces Launch Event for Pixel 9 Series on August 13 Google has officially confirmed the launch event for its upcoming Pixel 9 series of devices by sending out invites. The event is scheduled to take place on August 13, which is earlier than Google’s usual timeline for Pixel devices. The event will start at 10am Pacific Time (PT) as per the details available on the Google Store webpage set up for the event.

Details Revealed

While Google has not explicitly mentioned the devices to be announced, the focus seems to be on AI based on the available information. A teaser video hints at a new visor camera design for the Pixel 9 smartphones.

The teaser shows a silhouette resembling the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL, featuring three rear-facing cameras in a capsule-shaped module, departing from the traditional design of Pixel devices.

Expected Launch in India

Google has teased the same device on its social media channels in India, suggesting that the Pixel 9 series will also launch in India. The teaser indicates a launch date of August 14 for India.

Speculations and Rumors

The upcoming event is likely to unveil the Pixel 9 series, including an XL-sized model, all powered by the new Tensor G4 SoC manufactured by Samsung. There are also rumors about a new foldable device, possibly the Pixel Fold 2, with a redesigned aspect ratio for the main display.