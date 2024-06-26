Early leak suggests Redmi Note 14 Pro with 50MP camera, 1.5K display

The Redmi Note 14 series is set to launch soon in India as the successors to the Redmi Note 13 lineup. The Redmi Note 14 Pro may see a downgrade in the camera department but feature a 1.5K resolution display similar to its predecessor. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is anticipated to be launched in September.

In January, the Redmi Note 13 series was launched in India. There are speculations that the Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ could be launched soon to succeed the Redmi Note 13 lineup. While the Xiaomi sub-brand has not provided any official information about the new lineup, a Chinese tipster has leaked details about the Redmi Note 14 Pro. The upcoming phone might have a downgrade in the camera department and could feature a 1.5K resolution display similar to its predecessor.

Redmi Note 14 Camera and Display Specifications Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted some details of the Redmi Note 14 Pro on Weibo. The leak suggests that the phone will have a 50-megapixel “large” primary sensor but may lack a telephoto camera on the back. It is also rumored to feature a 1.5K resolution display with a hole punch cutout at the center, similar to the Redmi Note 13 Pro. The display is said to be a dual “micro-curved” screen.

For comparison, the Redmi Note 13 Pro had a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It also featured a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 14 series has been spotted in the IMEI database, hinting at a potential launch timeline in September. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and is rumored to have a 5,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G was launched in India in January this year with a starting price of Rs. 25,999. It comes with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen and is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone is equipped with a 5,100mAh battery that supports 67W charging.