Realme C61 Price and Key Features Unveiled before June 28 Launch in India

In Short:

Realme C61, a new smartphone, will be launched in India on June 28. The phone will start at Rs. 7,699, with discounts for ICICI, SBI, and HDFC Bank customers. It will have three variants, up to 8GB RAM, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 32-megapixel main camera. The first sale is from June 28 to July 2 online and July 1 offline. The phone is IP54-rated for dust and splash resistance.

Realme C61 Launching in India on June 28

The much-awaited Realme C61 will be launched in India on June 28. After previously teasing design specifications, Realme has now unveiled the price, RAM and storage configurations, availability, sale details, and offers for the upcoming entry-level smartphone. This new device will succeed the Realme C51, which was introduced in September 2023.

Realme C61 Price, Offers, and Availability

The Realme C61 will be available in India starting at Rs. 7,699 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB models will be priced at Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 8,999, respectively.

For ICICI, SBI, and HDFC Bank customers, the 6GB + 128GB version of the Realme C61 will be available with a Rs. 900 discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 8,099 during the first sale period.

The first sale of the Realme C61 in India is scheduled to start at 12pm IST on June 28 via both online and offline channels. While the sale ends on July 2 for Flipkart and the Realme India website, offline retail stores will stop selling the phone on July 1. It’s important to note that only the 4GB variants will be available for purchase offline.

Key Features of Realme C61

The Realme C61 will be available in Marble Black and Safari Green colors, powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM. It will feature a 5,000mAh battery and a 32-megapixel main camera. The design includes a centred waterdrop notch on the top of the display for the front-facing camera.

With a thickness of 7.84mm and weighing 187g, the Realme C61 will also boast an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance, along with ArmorShell Protection and TÜV Rheinland High Reliability Certification.