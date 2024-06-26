Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Review: Stylish Midranger Unveiled

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy F55 5G, a stylish mid-range smartphone with a vegan leather finish, in-display fingerprint reader, and 45W fast charging support. Priced between Rs. 26,999 to Rs. 32,999, the phone offers a premium design, decent performance, and a good display. However, it faces tough competition from other smartphones like Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F3, and Realme 8 Pro+ in the same price range.

Samsung’s Galaxy F-series has always been known for offering unique features along with good performance. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy F55 5G continues this trend by introducing vegan leather to the Galaxy lineup, along with features like an in-display fingerprint reader and 45W fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Review: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 29,999, while the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 32,999. The handset comes in two colors: Apricot Crush and Raisin Black.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Review: Design

The design of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G features a vegan leather finish with a standout apricot-colored back panel. The gold-colored rings around the camera lenses add a touch of elegance to the design. The phone also boasts an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Review: Specifications and Software

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and runs on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14. The software provides a smooth user experience with customization options like ‘Modes and Routines’ and an Edge Panel for easy access to apps.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Review: Performance

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G delivers stable day-to-day performance, scoring well in benchmarks and offering a decent gaming experience. The Super AMOLED display provides vibrant colors and great viewing angles, making it ideal for multimedia consumption.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Review: Cameras

The camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. The photos taken with the phone exhibit natural colors and good sharpness in daylight conditions.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Review: Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G impresses with its premium design, Super AMOLED display, and overall performance. It is a stylish mid-range option with IP67 water and dust resistance. However, it faces tough competition from other smartphones in its price range like the Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and Realme 12 Pro+.